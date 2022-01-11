1937-2022
Charles "Chuck" F. Zaman, 84, of rural Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home.
Graveside memorial services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS at 11 a.m, Friday, January 14, 2022, under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Memorials are to Regina's Rescues and can be sent to the funeral home.
Chuck was born Friday, July 2, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Frank and Lucille (Beech) Zaman. He was the oldest of their three sons. He graduated from Stanley High School.
Chuck was married to Shirley Hill on February 12, 1955. They made their home in Olathe, Hillsdale, and then Osawatomie. They became the parents of three children. Their marriage ended in divorce.
He was married to Patricia "Patty" Dory-DuPont on July 15, 1995, in Harrison, Arkansas. They made their home in rural Osawatomie. Patty preceded him in death on February 9, 2017.
Charles began working at Southwestern Bell as a cable splicer and later became a construction manager. He had worked there for 31 years when he retired.
His hobbies included trail riding, hunting, and fishing.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Richard "Butch" Zaman and Paul Zaman.
Survivors include two daughters Rosemary (Chuck) Davis of Osawatomie and Debbie (Donnie) McReynolds of Mapleton, KS; son Charles "Bud" (Leslie) Zaman of Lake Ozark, MO; step-daughter Jane (Steve) Sandefur of Kentucky; five grandchildren Eric Pfaltzgraff, Keith McReynolds, Doug Zaman, Jared Zaman and Samantha Siebolt; two step-grandsons Kyle and Cole Sandefur; 8 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Regina's Rescues, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Charles’ Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.