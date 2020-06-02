Charles Donald "Donnie" Lee made his last political Facebook post and probably sarcastic comment on May 31, 2020.
Donnie was the eldest son of 3 born to Charles Clayton Lee and Roberta Love Troutman Lee on August 13, 1954, in Garnett, KS.
He married his sweetheart Lee Ann Lang 46 years ago and they had 3 rather incredible children, each of whom he had convinced they were the favorite.
Donnie loved watching sports, his Chiefs in particular, going to concerts, forever to be known as the old headbanger, Reese's cups, his pugs, sarcasm, arguing about politics, and most especially his grandkids.
Donnie was proud to be union carpenter and was card carrying member of the ''Brown-Nose Club".
Donnie never met a stranger and he was one of those guys who instantly made an impression or an impact in anyone's lives. Whether at work, just in passing, or with family and friends; either through his witty humor, sarcastic personality or that huge heart he had underneath.
He is survived by his flower-stealing wife, Lee Ann, daughters Lisa (Marty) Leach, Laurie Coffelt, son Charles "Chuck" Lee and his beloved grandchildren Mallory, Kaylee, Shane, Kacey, Kelcey, Kamry, Luke and Kingston along with four great-grandchildren Brayden, Paezleigh, Callie, and Dominik. Brothers Joseph Kelly Lee (Dee Ann) and John Lee and many adored (or maybe not) nieces and nephews. Cremation.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, Donnie would ask that you give a hand up to those who need one, a sarcastic comment to those who don't, and a drink and a joke in his memory.
The family will be having a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at the family home. Please join us in sharing stories and laughs to remember Donnie with the big party he always wanted. Please remember we want to be cautious in these times. If you've been ill or exposed to the coronavirus please join us by Facebook video.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.