Charles Dunlop

Charles (Charlie) C. Dunlop, age 79, of Parker, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Charlie was born on May 18, 1941, to Walter Dunlop and Nellie (Long) Dunlop. Charlie graduated from Parker Rural High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Lee Wilson on June 17, 1962. This union was blessed with three children.
Charlie was an entrepreneur who spent his life building an agricultural empire in conjunction with his family. Walter Dunlop & Sons was his first family owned farm with his father and brother Raymond. The Parker Hardware Store and Elevator was purchased in the 1960’s with his brothers.
In 1965, Walter Dunlop & Sons purchased the land which became the Dunlop Fruit Farm. The Dunlop Fruit Farm served the community and beyond for almost two decades. In the 1980’s, Walter Dunlop & Sons was changed to Dunlop Farms, Inc., a family farm that is now seeing a fifth generation of Dunlop farming in Linn County. Charlie spent decades working alongside his father, siblings, children, and grandchildren. Farming and family were at the center of his life.
In his free time, Charlie enjoyed a variety of activities. There are many family stories about his prowess during a lively game of pitch, pool, or ping pong. Charlie enjoyed fishing in local ponds and even traveled to Canada and Texas to enjoy other fishing venues. Charlie enjoyed hunting and his yearly hunting exchanges with lifetime friends from Western Kansas and Colorado. Later in life, Charlie enjoyed gardening and canning with his wife Carolyn and ‘snowbirding’ winters in Texas. Charlie was an avid fan of the Chiefs football, KU basketball, and any activity in which his children or grandchildren were involved. He was a passionate supporter of Fox News and sports commentary.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Walter (Gene) Dunlop, Dorothy Dunlop Cox, and Dale Dunlop (infant).
Charlie is survived by: wife Carolyn, children Douglas, Darin, and Dierra - their spouses Pam, Teah, and Pete respectively, siblings Raymond and Fern – their spouses Jessie and Roger, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Reception 3-7 p.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Dunlop Farms. Service 10 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020, at Parker Methodist Church. Burial at Parker Cemetery. Memorials are to the Charles C. Dunlop Agricultural Memorial Scholarship send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
