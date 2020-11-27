Charles Edward Jones, 74, of Parker, KS, passed away on November 21, 2020, at Providence Hospital.
He was born on August 9, 1946, to Raymond and Mildred (Bevins) Jones, Sr. in Olathe, KS.
He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Charles worked as a substance abuse counselor for the Osawatomie State Hospital until his retirement in 1998.
On February 12, 2002 he married Sylvia G. (Collins).
He was a member of the Earl Collier American Legion Post #153, and VFW.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sylvia; brothers and sisters Howard Jones, Gerri McClure, Raymond Jones, Jr. (Sharon), Betty Dutton (Don), Jack Jones (Janice), Lena Walters; children Deborah McClellen, Shannon Courtney (Doug), Roy Jones, Chad Jones; grandchildren John Courtney, Cody McClellan (Caite), Chelsea Dole, Breanna Hollingshead, Dacoda Courtney, Kathleen Jones, Jaden Jones, Thomas Jones, Daniel Jones; and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mildred (Bevins) Jones, Sr. and grandparents, Edger and Nora (Manning) Jones, and Clarence and Ethel (Storie) Bevins.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial in the Olathe Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #153. To leave a message for the family, visit www. Penwellgabelkc.com
