Charles Edward Boehm, age 94, of Paola passed away on May 15, 2021, at the North Point Nursing Home. Charles was born on April 17, 1927 in Paola, Kansas to Remi and Mayme Hauser Boehm.
He was raised and grew up in the Miami County area. Charles entered the United States Army on June 25, 1945 and served in the Philippines before his Honorable discharge on December 11, 1946. He was united in marriage to Thelma Waller on August 10, 1963. She preceded him in death.
Charles had a mechanic shop in Miami County for a few years and later was an over the road trucker hauling freight throughout the United States. He retired from the Yellow Freight Company out of Kansas City after many years on the road.
His hobbies were traveling, woodworking, boating, fishing, and just being outdoors. He also enjoyed a good conversation with anyone that would listen. He was a friendly and outgoing guy.
Surviving Charles are his daughters CharLaine (Frank) Higgins, Pam (Bruce) Warkentine and a son Ronald (Linda) Shipley, and 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation Pending (arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Kansas)
