Charles Edward Stickney, 87, of Paola, Kansas, passed away September 16, 2023 in Raytown, Missouri.
He was born on December 24, 1935, in Bronson, Kansas, to Edward Carlton Stickney and Norma Lucile (Isaac) Stickney. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Westport High School. On July 10, 1959, Charles was united in marriage to Donna Laura Chitwood in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charles served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. After his time in the Army, Charles started working as a truck driver for various companies until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed watching westerns, working out in the shop, shooting guns and playing Solitaire on his laptop. Charles loved camping in the trailer and attending family reunions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, two siblings, and three grandchildren.
Surviving him are his three sons, Chris, Randy (Renee), and Robert (Stephanie) Stickney; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on September 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dengel and Son - Paola Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on September 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paola Chapel.
