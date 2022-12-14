1939-2022
Charles Ellis York, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Living Proof Church, 32401 Harmony Road, Paola, KS, 66071. A private burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
Charlie was born March 20, 1939, to Alvin and Audrey (Garringer) York. He was the second of their 10 children.
He married his best friend Judith Clary on June 5, 1959, in Belton, Missouri. They made their home in Belton and became the parents of seven children: Anne, Doug, Brenda, Debbie, Gregory, Jacquelyn, and Carrie. They moved to Gardner in 2014.
Charlie worked for Debrick Truck Line as an over-the-road truck driver for over 20 years. He also owned Ament's Truck Stop in Harrisonville, MO, JC's Family Restaurant in Osawatomie, and Green Acres in Pomona.
Charlie enjoyed fishing, woodworking, tinkering on engines, and playing cards; but most of all he loved to be with his family. His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Juanita Hevalow, his grandson Joseph Shell, and his son-in-law Mark Swift.
He is survived by his wife Judith of the home; children Anne (Danny) Williams of Belton, MO, Doug (Claudia) Kramer of Republic, MO, Brenda York-Keegan of Paola, Debra Hicks of Gardner, Gregory (Jennifer) York of Wichita Falls, TX, Jacquelyn Swift of Kansas City, MO, and Carrie (Paul) Loar of Paola; his siblings Bill (Nancy) York, Rosie Bernard, Wes (Rae) York, Sandy (Mel) Griffith, Kenny York, Ed (Stephanie) York, Carol Sinku, and Rod York; 77 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Charles York Memorial Fund at First Option Bank, 702 Baptist Drive, Paola, KS, 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Charlie's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
