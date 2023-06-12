Charles Ernest Benne, age 64, of Spring Hill, passed away on June 11, 2023, at Baldwin Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
He was born on September 4, 1958, to Clarence and Vivian (McMahan) Benne at Paola, KS. He attended elementary school in Hillsdale, junior high at Paola Middle School, and graduated from Paola High School.
After graduating from high school, he attended Linn, Missouri Tech School and worked as a mechanic 26 years for Knecht Implement of Paola and then a tractor dealership in Greeley before retiring due to health issues.
He was a member of the Osawatomie Masonic Lodge #24 AF & AM and the Antioch Community Baptist Church of Spring Hill.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence who died in 1988, his mother Vivian Swearingen who died in 2008, and his brother David Benne who died in 2004.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071. Burial will be at Hillsdale Cemetery with Masonic rites. Memorial contributions are to Masonic Lodge #24 AF & AM and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
