Piedmont, SC – Charles Albert “Griff” Griffith, 80, Husband of Teddie Hampton Griffith, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Born in Kansas City, KS, he was the son of the late William Harry Griffith and Juanita Norcross Williams. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Provident and Cigna.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Jerri Griffith of Kansas City, MO; son, Charles Gregory Griffith (Cindy) of Lexington, KY; step-daughter, Lori Brown of Atlanta, GA; step-son, Kevin Brown of Chattanooga, TN; half-sister, Caroline Griffith Andrieux of CA; sister-in-law, Vickie Hampton Burgess (Larry) of Pelzer; grandchildren, Sean Griffith and Evelyn Griffith Overton, both of Kansas City, MO, and Hannah Griffith and Charles Fletcher Griffith, both of Lexington, KY; great-grandchild, Harper Lynn Overton; and special cousin, LaReta Rick Godsey of Kansas City, MO.
He was predeceased by half-brother, Joe Griffith.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer, SC. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson, SC.
Due to Covid-19, it is suggested that masks be worn and social distancing observed.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.