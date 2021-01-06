1932-2021
Dr. Charles H. Gangel D.D.S. died on Jan 1, 2020, at his home in Canon City, CO, from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 88 and had been a resident of Canon City since 1962.
He was born on September 13, 1932, in Overland Park, KS, the second of seven children born to Herman and Agnes Haire Gangel. He was raised along with his sister and five brothers on the family farm in Louisburg, KS.
After graduating from Louisburg High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force and trained to be a bombardier and gunner on the B29 “Flying Fortress” at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. After completing his training, he received orders to stay at Lowry and become an instructor. The rest of his classmates and other airmen he trained joined B29 flight crews deployed in combat in Korea and a number of them were among the 301 B29 crewmen killed in action during the Korean War.
While stationed at Lowry he met a young first grade teacher Marian Strain and they married on Feb. 23, 1952. After his discharge from the Air Force, he and Marian moved their growing family to Lincoln, NE so that he could attend dental college at the University of Nebraska.
The family wanted to return to Colorado so after Charles graduated in 1962, they moved to Canon City and he took over the practice of local dentist Dr. Lynn Robertson, who was serving a year-long tour of duty with the United States Army in Vietnam. When Dr. Robertson returned, he moved back into the same building on 7th and Main and the two dentists shared building space for almost 40 years. Dr. Gangel retired on his 70th birthday in 2002. In retirement he enjoyed singing with the Fremont Civic Choir and going to Cripple Creek.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, his granddaughter Fee Shem, his infant son Kirk Gerard, his parents and his brothers Tim, Fran and Paul. He is survived by his five children Gay Gangel-Fayhee (John), Tim Gangel (Carole), Tom Gangel (Catherine), Gina Koch (Bob) and Beth Gangel-Shem (Bill); his sister Mary Shriner (JB) and brothers John Gangel (JoAnn) and Michael Gangel; his grandchildren Jason, Kyle and Brian Gangel, William, Brett and Kelly Koch and Cody Shem, five great-grandchildren.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life in the summer or fall of 2021. His remains will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
