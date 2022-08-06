Charles Junior Gilliand, age 75, of Paola, Kansas, Passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Avenue 81 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Charles was born May 24th, 1947, in Joplin Missouri the son of Louis David and Velma Marie (Cole) Gilliland. Due to his father's work, the family moved frequently.
He was united in marriage to Helen Fannan on June 9th, 1967 in the First Lutheran Church of Paola, Kansas.
He was a machinist by trade but also owned and operated a car restoration business. Several of his projects were featured in calendars and magazines.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Gandert, a sister Carolyn Gilliland, his parents, stepfather E. A. Webster and grandparents.
Survivors include his wife of the home, son Butch Gilliland, grandson Michael McGee, granddaughter Madeline Wilcox, great grandchildren Alisana Jade Giddens and Jacob Nicholas Sauerbrei of Kansas City, Kansas. Also survived by sister, Linda Gomez.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the National Federation of the Blind or Shriner's Childrens Hospital.
Cremation, arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory of Paola, Kansas.
