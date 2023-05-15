1930-2023
Charles Ayres, Jr., age 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed into the hands of his Savior Jesus Christ on May 11, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House.
He is survived by three sons Bryan (Kathy) of Bee Branch, AR, Brad of Osawatomie, and Bruce (Angie) of Osawatomie; three grandchildren Kyle Ayres of Russellville, AR, Megan (Clay) Moore of Russellville, AR, and Deven (Joy) Ayres of Edgerton, KS; one great grandchild Emerson; and two cherished nieces Carla Ewert and family of Parker, KS and Glenda Stanley and family of Garnett, KS.
Charles was born in Dodge City, KS, on October 12, 1930. He lived in Paola almost all of his life except for service off the coast of Korea on-board the U.S.S. Boxer during the Korean War. Charles was a graduate of Paola High School in 1948. He has been a fixture in the meat processing profession in a variety of grocery stores in Paola and Osawatomie.
Charles was married to Carol Ayres August 14, 1954, at the United Methodist Church in Paola, and their marriage of 60 plus years resulted in three sons who loved him dearly. He lost the love of his life, Carol, in 2019 and since 2020 has resided at Country Club Estates Assisted Living Center in Paola and Life Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Osawatomie. Charles was a member of Paola United Methodist Church for over 70 years.
Charles was known by several nicknames, the main one being Junior. In addition to his work as a meat cutter, he also liked to stay busy mowing lawns, caring for the gardens at Ursuline, and working in custom meat processing in Miami County. He was active most of his life and enjoyed sports, being outside, and visiting family and friends.
Visitation 1 pm-2 pm, Monday, May 15, 2023 followed by a funeral service at 2pm, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Gardens, Paola, Kansas with military honors. Memorials are to Paola United Methodist Church or Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will also be held at a later date at Paola United Methodist Church.
