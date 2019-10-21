Charles Kern

1928-2019
Charles E. Kern, age 90, of Paola, died October 16, 2019, at North Point Skilled Nursing Center in Paola.
Charles was born December 16, 1928 at Louisburg, Kansas to Elmer and Louise (Knecht) Kern. Charles attended grade school in Louisburg and Drexel, Missouri and graduated from Louisburg High School in 1947.
Charles and Donna Gates were united in marriage on July 28, 1962. They made their home in Paola. Donna preceded Charles in death on April 1, 2019.
He worked in South Dakota helping build a high-rise elevator for the State of Kansas Highway Department for two years and Buchman's Elevator for a while. On October 13, 1960, he was hired to work at Delco Battery in Olathe where he worked for a little over 31 years, retiring March 1, 1992. After retiring, Charles worked summers at Hillsdale State Park mowing and doing other jobs until he had his stroke.
Charles loved to travel. He had been to Hawaii twice. He went to Alaska to help celebrate the 50th year of the Alaskan Highway in June and July of 1992. He traveled all of the other 48 states as well. He and Donna traveled to several of the provinces in Canada, the New England States, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Yarmouth in 1995. Some of their more recent trips included going to Branson; Wahoo, Nebraska; and Ennis, Texas. Charles and Donna wintered in Mission, Texas for 11 years staying almost three months each time. In February of 2000, Charles had a severe stroke and endured a lot of therapy, but was never able to walk very well again. It didn't take long for him to learn how to do his outside work from the seat of his scooter. He finally got strong enough to mow his yard again using his John Deere rider.
Charles enjoyed collecting his toy tractors and trailer trucks. In his earlier years, he liked to fish at Roaring River and Lake Taneycomo on weekends. Charles loved polka and waltz music. He always looked forward to attending the UAW Union Meetings and potluck dinners so he could visit with his buddies that had retired from Delco Battery. Charles never met a stranger, he could always visit with people.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, and his brother Claude Kern.
He is survived by his brother Kenneth Kern (Martha) of Ulysses, Kansas, many other relatives and friends. Charles will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral 11 a.m., October 19, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
