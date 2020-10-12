Charles Marcum

CHARLES H. MARCUM
1930-2020
Charles "Chuck" H. Marcum, age 89, of rural Osawatomie, KS, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home.
Chuck was born December 5, 1930, at Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Luther and Mary (Phillips) Marcum.
He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He entered the Navy in September 1, 1950, and received numerous medals of honor. He was honorably discharged June 19, 1954.
Chuck and Pauline Margaret Bigham were united in marriage on October 13, 1954, at Paola, Kansas. They made their home in Osawatomie and became the parents of four children.
He worked as a machinist for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was a devoted, hardworking MOPAC railroad employee for 46 years.
Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all watching his favorite team The Lakers.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Masons, and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Diana L. Cannon, and 10 siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Pauline of the home; daughter Barbie Schmidt of Osawatomie; sons Bo Marcum of Osawatomie and Chuck Marcum (Amy) of Naples, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at the Osawatomie Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are to the Wounded Warrior Project and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
