1933-2021
Charles Milton Brink, age 87, passed away March 2, 2021, at North Point with Encompass Hospice Care.
Charlie was born in rural Johnson County in 1933, the last of six children born to Clarence and Nadine (White) Brink. Charlie attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse in Aubry, Kansas. He graduated from Olathe High School where he lettered in high school sports and was an active participant in Vocational Agriculture and FFA. He also played American Legion Baseball.
Charlie married Bonnie Anderson in 1952, and they were the parents of three children. They were divorced in 1975. Charlie married Marjorie Murdock in 1976 and they were together for the rest of his life.
Charlie started raising sheep as a teenager showing them at fairs in Johnson and Miami counties. He reached the top when he won Grand Champion Fat Lamb in 1961 and 1962 at the American Royal. He also had champions at the Denver and Western Livestock Show. He sheared sheep for 19 years, but that came to an end when he was hit by a train while out coyote hunting with friends. Sheep and coyotes don't mix. He did continue coyote hunting for many years and participating in dog shows. The family moved to Paola in the 1960's where he began Brink's Kennel. He was asked to provide dogs for research which led to a contract with NIH and a USDA license for 28 years. Two of the foxhounds he raised were the first successful heart transplant subjects.
Foxhounds played a big part in Charlie's life. He hunted with them, raised them and showed them. He was a member of the Grand Royal Foxhound Club. In 2005 and 2007, he judged the National Foxhound Show at Grenada, Mississippi.
Hunting was the thing Charlie liked the most; pheasants, turkey, deer, antelope, moose, elk, bear and wild hogs; he tried them all. His hunting trips to Alberta and making friends there was a very special memory for him. He retired in 1996 and started making walking sticks and working with antlers. Craft shows were something he enjoyed, participating in showing his crafts and visiting with everyone. Breakfast at McDonald's was another fun thing.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence, Jr., Marion "Jack", Donald, and William, and his sister Pearl. Charlie is survived by his wife Marjorie; sons Eddie and Lowell; daughter Connie Sue Payne; grandchildren Stephanie Sanderson, Jessica Salsbury, and Tiffany Remigo; 19 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Charlie was a Charter Member of the Lighthouse Church. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 16, 2021, at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola at 1:30 p.m. with visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lighthouse Church which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
