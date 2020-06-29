Charles Phifer

Charles Edward Phifer, age 77, of Paola, was born on October 10, 1942, to John Sherman Phifer and Dorothy Avis Hoover Phifer.
He passed away on June 26, 2020. Charles attended Hillsdale schools and received his GED later. He was united in marriage to Sharon Lynn King on March 30, 1967. To this union they had Kimberly Sue Phifer Stringham, Kathy Rene Phifer Upshaw, and Mark Alan Phifer whom died at birth. That marriage later ended in divorce. Charles worked for many years at Osawatomie State Hospital where he would take the patients on many outings. Charles enjoyed playing cards, pool and in his earlier years bowling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Phyllis Farley, Juanita Vest, and Mary Catherine Phifer who passed away when she was a young child. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Stringham and Ian, Kathy Upshaw and Terry, two grandchildren Hailey and Ethan Upshaw. Friends that were like extended family; Jim and Wilma Johnson, Gib and Margaret Johnson. He will be missed by all who knew him.
