Charles Edward "Butch" Pollard, died on March 17, 2020.
A Private Family Service was live streamed at 1 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 on youtube.com Mound City Christian Church. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
Graveside Service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Notasulga, Alabama.
Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Mound City Chapel
