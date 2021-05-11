Charles Raymond “Chuck” Rees, age 68, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Antioch Cemetery, rural Spring Hill. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS, 66092.
Charles Raymond Rees was born August 24, 1952, in Paola, Kansas, the son of Raymond Morris and Lois May (Brickey) Rees. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 1970. Chuck began farming in his youth with his father and after high school, putting up hay, raising cattle and his own farm was his life’s work. He was a creative cook who loved his vegetable garden, his side by side, spending time with his friends and in general, being outdoors.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Ryeail Rees of Wellsville; granddaughter, Hailey Marie Rees of Wellsville; brother-in-law, Bob Krueger (Dee) of rural Wellsville; niece, Donna Arnaud and her husband Jeff of rural Lawrence; great-nephews, Raymond and Theodore Arnaud; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandy Krueger (2005).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.