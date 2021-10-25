1944-2021
Charles Lewis Roush, age 77, of Lawrence, KS, formerly of Princeton and Richmond, KS, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his home.
Charles will be laid to rest at Princeton Cemetery next to his parents. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021.
Family will meet with friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS.
Charles, known as "Chuck" to some and "Charlie” to others, was born Tuesday, January 25, 1944, in Ottawa, KS, the third of four children of the late Bruce Spencer Roush and Maxine (Hutton) Roush.
He attended one year of school at Richmond. His teacher realized he had a learning disability and suggested to his parents that he attend a specialty school for those with learning disabilities. His disability was due to being born a blue baby. After one year of public schooling, he transferred to a center in Winfield, Kansas for the learning disabled. He later transferred to a facility in Topeka. For the past 30 plus years, Charles had lived in a group home at Lawrence provided by CLO and Good Life Innovations.
Charles was a big flirt with women, especially those with blond hair. Needless to say, he loved Marilyn Monroe! He knew how to flash his pretty blue eyes to get someone's attention. His knowledge of farm equipment and crops was amazing. He could identify a variety of crops or farm equipment when going out for country cruises. One of his favorite pastimes was watching western shows/movies and listening to country music. He also enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sisters Marilyn (Kenneth) New of Paola, KS and Carolyn (Lonnie) Berry of Garnett, KS; brother Rick (Meredith) Roush of Leavenworth, KS; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charles' family is forever indebted and grateful to "the village" of people that cared for him throughout his life. The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Life Innovations, offering group homes and activities for the learning disabled. Memorials can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Charles' Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
