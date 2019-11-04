Charline Crane

Charline E. Ellison Crane, age 78, of Louisburg, KS, passed away at her home on October 25, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Charline was born September 2, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas. The daughter of Byron Kollenborne and Charline Pruden.
Charline loved gospel music and caring for animals. Her true passion was living for the Lord. Her occupation was an LPN at Eastern State Hospital. Charline touched many lives, even after her passing and will be forever missed.
She was only 4 feet 11 going into heaven and that’s what made her 10 feet tall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Ellison.
Survivors include her three sons, Michael Ellison, Pasadena, TX; Keith Hare, Vidor, TX; and Marcus Hare, Oklahoma City, OK.
