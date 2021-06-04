1973-2021
Chellie Huber, 47, Burlington, KS, formerly of Paola, died 6/2/2021.
Memorial visitation 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors: husband Brian; daughters Bryna and Brylee; mother Brenda Alkire; sister Lacy Meredith; brother Jeff Payne; mother-in-law Janet Huber.
Memorials: Coffey County Cancer Support Group.
