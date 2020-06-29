Cheri Dragoo

Cheri Ann Dragoo, 68 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home Thursday morning, June 25, 2020.
She was born on July 19, 1951 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Michael and Connie (Nichols) Sheehan and was raised in Osawatomie, Kansas. Cheri graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1969; received an associate’s degree from Johnson County Community College; her bachelor’s degree from Avila University; and a master’s degree from Doane College.
Cheri and Nile Dragoo were married on April 3, 1993. She was a business instructor at Southeast Community College until she retired in 2013. Through her love of education, one of Cheri’s favorite quotes was “Every Day’s a School Day!” Cheri enjoyed golfing, scrapbooking, and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Nile; sons Jim Crowl (partner Ashley Carlyle) and her children Jaquelyn and Gabby of Topeka, Travis (Lauren) Mann of Flower Mound, TX, and Ty (Jess) Dragoo of Topeka; father Mike Sheehan of Paola, KS; mother in law Belle Dragoo of Hastings; brother Dennis (Marie) Sheehan of Olathe, KS; sister Jodi Sheehan of Osawatomie, KS; sister in law Darcy (Troy) Isaac of Kearney; grandchildren J.C. and Ayla Crowl, Ellie & Kate Mann. Claire Mann is due later this July, early August; and grandchildren Kennedy, Quinn, Savannah & Jax Dragoo; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Cheri was preceded in death by her mother Connie Sheehan; father in law Lloyd Dragoo; and daughter in law Jeanine Crowl.
It was Cheri’s request that a Celebration of Life be held for family and friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Classics in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place.
A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Cheri’s online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.
