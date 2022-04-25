Cheryl June McDougal, 78, of Paola, KS passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Olathe Medical Center.
A service was held on Tuesday the 26th of April at the Cross Point Assembly of God Church in Paola, KS, and she was laid to rest at Spring Hill Cemetery in Spring Hill, KS.
Cheryl was born Sept. 26, 1943, to the late Gale A. and Margaret M. Creach in Abilene, KS. She graduated from Paola High School in Paola, KS in 1961. She married Clyde McDougal on June 2, 1961.
Clyde and Cheryl lived in Paola and raised their two children Teresa and Christopher, both of whom graduated from Paola High School. Cheryl enjoyed time spent with family, traveling the country in the RV and boating. Following retirement, she and Clyde spent many years traveling throughout the country and enjoying time with their children, grandchildren, and extended family. Cheryl was known for her great cooking, volunteering at her church, and being a great domestic engineer, as her husband Clyde frequently called it.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter Teresa and her husband Richard; son Christopher and his wife Nancy; sister Shirley Bousman; grandson Tanner and his wife Leslie; grandson Mason and his wife Eliza, and grandsons Blaine, and Zane.
