1948-2021
A Celebration of Life memorial service for Cheryl Reynolds will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Paola Senior Center, 121 W. Wea, Paola, KS, on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Please bring pictures and/or stories to share to celebrate Cheryl's life. Refreshments will be provided.
A second Celebration of Life memorial service for Cheryl will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 18 McCardell St., Council Grove, KS, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Please bring pictures and/or stories to share to celebrate Cheryl's life. Refreshments will be provided. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.