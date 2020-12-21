Chester R Stuteville, age 86, of Bucyrus, KS, passed peacefully in his home on December 16, 2020.
Due to Covid restrictions a visitation will not be held. A Graveside Services will be held December 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Aubry Cemetery located in Stilwell, KS. Military honors and Masonic ceremonies will be conducted during the service.
Chester was born December 30, 1934, in his grandparent’s home in Bucyrus, KS. He served eight years in the United States Naval Reserves. He married Arlene Sue Stuteville June 3, 1956 at the Stilwell United Methodist Church. Chester and Susie eventually settled at their current home in Bucyrus KS. After operating a service station in Lane, KS. and Stanley, KS., Chester spent the next 35 years as Service Manager of Olathe Ford.
Chester was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Eileen Stuteville, his sister, Merrian Stuteville and daughter, Brenda (Stuteville) Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene “Sue” Stuteville, his two sons, David and Karl Stuteville, four grandsons, David Stuteville, Carter Stuteville, Jason Rose, Josh Rose, three granddaughters, Karlie (Stuteviile) O’Hara, Taylor Stuteville, Ashley Stuteville and three great-grandchildren, Fiona Rose, Finnegan Rose and Jace O’Hara. Chester was also survived by his siblings, Joanne Goodloe, Kenny Stuteville, Benny Stuteville and Francis Kline.
Honorary pallbearers are David Bradley Stuteville, Carter Stuteville, Jason Rose, Josh Rose, Justin Bell and Tanner O’Hara.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial contributions be sent to
Apple Orchard Hospice of Olathe KS. C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
