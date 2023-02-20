Christine “Chris“ Marie (Watrous) Pottorff, age 61, passed away on February 11, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center surrounded by her sisters & numerous other family members & friends.
Services were held on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Chris was born October 1, 1961, to Elizabeth “Betty” Seck & Chester Eugene Watrous. Chris was the fifth of their seven children. She was a 1979 graduate of Louisburg High School. Chris was married to Billy Dean Pottorff, which eventually ended in divorce. From this union they had one son, Jesse William Pottorff.
Chris didn’t have many material belongings, but she shared what she had, along with her unconditional love. At family gatherings, she enjoyed watching the “little ones” having a good time. Being with family was her “happy place”. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends on Facebook. During her 20+ years working at Apco (now known as Express Stop), she greeted members of the community with kind words, a smile & fresh brewed coffee. She enjoyed sitting outside in the sun viewing her blooming plants, and taking short road trips to view the autumn leaves. Chris had a contagious laugh & an ornery smile… One you couldn’t forget.
Chris was preceded in death by her son, Jesse William Pottorff; maternal grandparents, Bert & Margaret Seck; paternal grandparents, Roy G. & Norma Watrous; parents, Chet & Betty Watrous; brother, Steve Watrous; great nephew, Angus Smith; brother-in-law, Jim Gray; and great-great niece, Amelia (Millie) Sue Cox; and former husband and loving friend, Billy Dean Pottorff.
Chris is survived by sisters, Cheryl Gray; Debby (Kevin) Cuthbertson; Patricia (Thomas) York; Tammy (Bob) Davis; Michelle (Patrick) Anderson; 16 nieces & nephews; 20 great nieces & nephews; 5 great-great nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count. Last, but not least, her loving, ornery feline companion, Jonesie.
Most important to Chris was her family. She will be deeply missed, but the bond that the Watrous Sisters share is unbreakable. “We ARE family.”
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cedar Cove Feline Conservation & Education Center or the charity of donors’ choice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
