Christine Marie Pottorff, age 61, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS, 66053. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Cedar Cove Feline Conservation Park, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To read the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
