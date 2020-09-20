Christine Rosner

CHRISTINE A. ROSNER
1952-2020
Christine Ann Rosner, age 67, of Paola, Kansas, formerly of Wichita, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chris was born on October 27, 1952, in Manila, Philippines, on Clark's Air Force Base. Her father was in the Air Force and her family moved around from New Mexico to California, Alabama, Okinawa, North Carolina, and finally she arrived in Kansas. She went to kindergarten in the Philippines, 1st through 4th grade in North Carolina, 5th through 7th grade at Fort Riley, KS, and 8th through 12th grade at Wichita. She went to college later in life at Wichita State.
Chris dedicated her love and life to her husband Bobby. They made their home in rural Paola. Among her passions were her dog and cats. She enjoyed rehabbing crippled birds, growing flowers, and all of nature's splendors. She published a children's book: The Deerfield Cats. It is about the cats she raised and their adventures. She was an excellent housewife and cook. Her domestic skills kept her husband Bobby very happy.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Herron.
She is survived by her husband Robert "Bobby" Rosner; mother Margaret Miller; brother Terence Herron and Amy; step-brothers Christopher and Kelly; nephews and many cousins.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Christine’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
