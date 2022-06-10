Christopher “Chris” Joe Wiggin, 61, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Spring Hill Masonic Lodge #56, 403 West South Street, Spring Hill, Kansas. Private family inurnment at Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm RD 2239, Cassville, Missouri 65625. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Chris was born on April 28, 1961 in Olathe, Kansas to Tom Ray and Jane Ellen (Randall) Wiggin. He grew up in Spring Hill and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1979. Chris married Brenda Taylor at Spring Hill on April 25, 1981. He was a cabinet maker and also worked as a construction project manager. Chris was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed trout fishing, bird watching, bow hunting and gardening. He also loved listening to music. Most of all, Chris enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #56. Chris was a cornea donor, giving another the gift of sight.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother Jane Wiggin. He is survived by his wife Brenda of the home; children: Cori Ann Byrnes and husband James, Lenexa, Kansas, Dani Lynn Norris and husband, Andy, Fort Scott, Kansas, and Gus Wiggin and wife Britney, Spring Hill, Kansas; father Tom Wiggin and stepmother Karen; siblings: Mark Wiggin and wife Laura, Hillsdale, Kansas, Troy Wiggin and wife Dana, Cave Creek, Arizona and Monique Miller and husband Roger, Gardner, Kansas and grandchildren: Jameson Byrnes, Christopher Norris, Ryker Wiggin, Boone Norris, Ellenora Byrnes and baby girl Wiggin on the way.
