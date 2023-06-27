Cinda Ann Atwater, age 60, of Osawatomie, KS, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center.
Cinda was born in Paola, Kansas, on September 12, 1962, to James and Barbara Zuel. Cinda graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1980.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years Grady of the home. Brother Rex and his wife Kelli. Sister in laws Lori French and husband Dave and Lisa Klebba and husband John. Nieces and Nephews Alli and Lexi Zuel Abby (Anthony) Melfe, Aaron (Ann) French, Andrew French, Annie (Jake) Miller, John (Jessica) Klebba, Joe (Emilee) Klebba, Megan (Danny) Dougherty, and Patrick Klebba. Great nieces and nephews Acelynn Zuel-Davis, Vivienne French, Jaycee Klebba, Hank Klebba, Ali Klebba, Austin Klebba, John Klebba, Wade Klebba, Ellen Dougherty and William Dougherty. Two aunts Florence Harclerode of Osawatomie, KS and Cheryl Tunks of West Virginia. Along with other family and many friends.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.