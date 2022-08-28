Clara B. Swann Shaull, age 89, formerly of LaCygne, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2022, in Topeka with her daughters at her side.
She was born April 19, 1933, near Wheeling, Missouri the daughter of Carl and Evelyn Cleo Anglen Swann. Clara spent her early years in rural Missouri and Kansas City. She attended Northeast High School until her senior year when the family moved to LaCygne where she graduated with the class of 1951. On April 28, 1951, she married Scotty Shaull in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
At age 19, while Scotty served in the Korean Conflict, Clara worked as a secretary in Kansas City and purchased the couple’s first piece of farmland. She was a true business partner in the Shaull’s farming operation that spanned more than six decades. In addition to her role in the family business, Clara worked several years at Miami County Hospital retiring in 1998.
Clara claimed Jesus as her Lord and Savior, honored His teachings, and spoke of His love and promises to others, especially her family. A devoted wife and mother, she considered family to be God’s precious gift and responsibility. She lovingly cared for her parents and sisters throughout their lives; and, most importantly, she cherished and nurtured her two daughters and their children. Clara set a family standard for having a strong work ethic, success in school, generosity, and delight in the simple things of life. She marveled at God’s creation, especially animals, and always had a special kitty to love and spoil. Cherished in return, her family will always remember her faith, love, devotion, wit, intelligence, passion for watching her favorite sports teams play, and (of course) her pies and rolls.
Her husband; parents; brothers Vincent, Billy, Ernest, and Paul Swann; and sisters Yvonne Walz and Maxine Ross preceded her in death. Clara is survived by daughters Karen Good (Richard) and Patti Jamison; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Elliott (Josie), Andria Zimmerman (Lance), John Scott Jamison and Laura Jamison; 12 great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; and many friends in the LaCygne and Topeka communities.
Arrangements under the direction of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home of Topeka, Kansas. Services were held on Saturday, August 27th 2022 at Northland Christian Church in Topeka, Kansas. She was laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in LaCygne, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Christian Church 3102 NW Topeka, Blvd. in Topeka 66617.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.