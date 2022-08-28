Clara B. Swann Shaull, age 89, formerly of LaCygne, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2022, in Topeka with her daughters at her side.

She was born April 19, 1933, near Wheeling, Missouri the daughter of Carl and Evelyn Cleo Anglen Swann. Clara spent her early years in rural Missouri and Kansas City. She attended Northeast High School until her senior year when the family moved to LaCygne where she graduated with the class of 1951. On April 28, 1951, she married Scotty Shaull in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

