Clara Reese

1937-2020
Clara Jane Reese, 82, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory. A private graveside will follow at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the Shriners Hospital or Paola Methodist Church and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Clara Jane was born Tuesday, August 10, 1937, in Olpe, KS, the youngest of five children born to Fred Mann and Ella Mae (Garrett) Dicks. She grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High School with the Class of 1955.
Clara Jane was united in marriage to Ralph Reese on December 30, 1955 at Emporia. They made their home in Osage City and soon moved to Emporia. They became the parents of four children. Westmoreland was their next home. And they later moved to Paola in 1973.
She worked as a Mental Health Technician at Osawatomie State Hospital for 26 years. She retired from there in 1999.
Clara Jane enjoyed ceramics, reading, and cross stitch. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Fred Mann Dicks, Sr., mother Ella Mae Dicks, brothers Albert, Fred, Jr., and Clifford, and a grandson Michael Reese.
Survivors include her husband Ralph of the home; daughter Jackie (Steve) Windisch of Paola; three sons Randy (Janet) of LaCygne, Russell (Cindy) of Osawatomie, and Ray of Hamilton, MO; a sister Alma Godfrey of Kansas City, KS; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
