Clara Vallacqua, 94, Louisburg, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021. Visitation and funeral were held on Friday, October 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Louisburg. Contributions are suggested to Immaculate Conception Parish.
Clara was born on January 29, 1927, the daughter of Ben and Rose (Pluchino) Bianchino and was a graduate of Manual High School. She married Tony Vallacqua on April 24, 1954, and they were married for 63 years before Tony passed away on September 22, 2017. Tony and Clara moved to Louisburg in 1970 to raise their two boys. She made custom drapes out of her home for many years. She was Jim and David’s biggest cheerleader when they played sports in high school and would cook her pasta and sugu for the entire football team at their house.
On Sundays at her house there was always a pot of sugu on the stove ready for Tony and her family. She loved to cook and made many Italian cookies at the holidays for family and friends. Clara was a foster grandma in Louisburg for fourteen years and loved each and every one of those kids! She loved going to Cousins Club once a month and spending time with all her cousins. Her mother’s generation started this club over 60 years ago! Clara didn’t know a stranger and would always be the first to help someone in need. Clara and Tony also loved to go to the boats. She was a member of the Societa Ragusa Americana and Immaculate Conception Parish.
Clara loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband Anthony, her son David Vallacqua, brother Tony Bianchino, and sister Annette Indelicato. She is survived by her son Jim Vallacqua (Lynette); daughter-in-law Jeanine Vallacqua; grandchildren Jenna Vallacqua Crooks (Jason), Anthony Vallacqua (Kelsie), Phillip Vallacqua, Savina Vallacqua; great-grandsons, Landon Crooks and Hudson Vallacqua (born Wednesday, October 13); and many much-loved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
