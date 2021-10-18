Clarence “JR” Franklin Webb Jr., 56, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 13, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Memorial service will be held October 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street Paola, Kansas with internment immediately following at Debrick Cemetery, rural Paola, Kansas.
