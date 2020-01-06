Clarence Stewart

Clarence Eugene “Gene” Stewart, age 79 of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday January 5, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, followed by Service at 11 a.m. all at the Faith Baptist Church of Osawatomie.
Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Down Syndrome Guild or the American Heart Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
