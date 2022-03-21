Clem Allen Mason, age 67, 152 days, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Clem Allen Mason was born October 17, 1954, in Harrisonville, Missouri, to Thomas Lee and Edith E. Begshaw Mason. He was the second of four children. C.A. (as he was called by family members and some friends) was named after his grandfathers, Clem Mason and George Allen Begshaw.
Depending on how you knew him, you either called him Clem, C.A., Butch (that would be Daddy), Big Brother, Old Man, Ricky, Grandpa, Cuz, and depending on the mood he was in, names that are not polite to print.
Clem lived most of his life in and around Louisburg, KS, and graduated from Louisburg High School in 1973. He worked various jobs throughout his life including construction worker, heavy equipment operator, and truck driver; both as a company driver and as an owner operator.
Clem loved to travel, his favorite places being #1 Colorado, and #2 back east to Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. When he was younger he loved to own and ride Harley Davidson motorcycles and to tinker with old cars; both traits he inherited from his dad.
Clem enjoyed a long full life, only experiencing progressive health problems since 2013. He has gone to see what momma, daddy, and Rina are doing and to finally meet Dianna Lynn. Big Brother you are no longer in pain and suffering, love you and miss you, fly high Big Brother, fly high.
Clem was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Rina D. Mason and Dianna Lynn Mason, step-mothers Loretta M. Mason and Emma Rice, along with many other relatives and friends.
He is survived by his companion of 26 years, Ronna Manion of their home in Louisburg, a beloved cocker spaniel Diamond, (or as we call her, his girlfriend). She will miss the road trips in his truck, running from side to side in the back seat and sticking her head out the windows as Clem drove to Lewis Young Park or down country roads to see the sites.
He also leaves behind his older brother Thomas Burke and wife Linda (Sis) of Louisburg, KS., and their daughters, Stacy and Kristi, and their families, younger sister Tammie L. Mason of Adrian, MO., and her daughter Chandra L. Mason, a granddaughter Sabrina Sulsberger and husband Ethan, great-grandchildren, Marlow and Elis all of Belton, MO.
Clem is also survived by his #1 and #2 adopted sons. #1 son, (because Clem knew him longer) Christopher JoRay and his girlfriend Brenda Spaulding of Louisburg, KS., Chris’s son Dakota (Cody), Chris’s mom and siblings, along with Brenda’s grandkids, especially Everleigh, the one C.A. called the onery one and Chris’s shadow. #2 son, Brad Rynard and his wife Jennifer of Lee’s Summit, MO., their three kids, son Zach and his family and their two daughters Zoey and Zia, along with Brad’s mom and siblings. Also, Ronna’s mother Shirley New and significant other Leland Johnson, who were both instrumental in helping out during C.A.’s years of illness and will never understand the amount of gratitude that that we feel for the amount of help and emotional support they gave.
C.A. leaves behind many family members, distant relatives, friends, and acquaintances who all will miss him.
