Clement Egger

Clement Francis Egger was born April 2, 1924 in Bayshore, Long Island, New York, and son to Anton J. and Mary Edith Egger.
He was raised in Williston Park, New York and graduated from Mineola High in 1942. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, fighting in World War II. He joined the Marine Corps in 1942 and served in the Pacific Asian theatre with a dive bomber squadron. He was discharged in February 1946 as a TSgt (Technical Sergeant).
After he was discharged from the Marines, Clem attended Champlain College in Plattsburg, New York. In 1948 he moved to Columbia, Missouri and attended MU (University of Missouri), graduating with a Civil Engineering degree in 1950. While attending MU he met his future wife, Mary Theresia Dennis.
They married November 4th, 1950 in Lincoln Nebraska. Clem and Mary made their home in Kansas City, Missouri where he worked for the Corps of Engineers and Black & Veatch. In 1958 he accepted a job as the Paola, Kansas City Engineer. He and Mary moved their growing family there, where they lived for 30 years. He remained in that position until 1962.
He worked for the U.S Public Health Service and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from 1963-1972. Clem opened a consulting and surveying business in Paola after leaving EPA. He designed public utilities for Paola and sewer systems for Lane and Hillsdale, developed many sub-division plats and conducted private surveys in Miami Count until 1986. He and Mary moved back to the Kansas City area in 1987. He worked for RJN Environmental Group in Kansas City as a design engineer until he retired in 1991. Mary passed away in April of 1992.
Retirement wasn’t a good fit for him so in 1992 he went back to work in the EPA’s Senior Environmental Employment Program. He traveled to consult with many Native American tribes, which he greatly enjoyed.
He married Mary Sue Kincaid in 1992 in Johnson County, Kansas and they moved to Atlanta, Georgia. There, he continued his work with EPA. In 1998 they returned to Kansas to be close to family and settled in Gardner. He retired from the EPA in 2007.
Throughout his life he was involved in civic and community affairs. He enjoyed the less hectic pace of small town life. He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. While in his 80’s he continued his interest in city governance and liked attending City Council meetings and keeping tabs on municipal projects.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gardner and as a member of the Legion of Mary provided spiritual service to patients in nursing facilities as part of his volunteer activities. He gardened and provided tender care to his beloved tomatoes. He took pleasure in traveling, especially to visit family, and was a skilled Black Jack player. In his final months he delighted in beating his kids and caretakers at high card draw.
Clem faced life’s challenges with no complaints. He faced adversity by moving forward. He believed in thinking positively. He was truly an “industrial strength guy”.
He was a man dedicated to his family. For many years, he worked six out of seven days of the week. He always emphasized that family comes first. He was fun, sweet natured, loving and supportive. His greatest joy and delight was hearing about his grandkids, and great- grandkids. He wanted to know the details of their lives and he loved celebrating their successes, large and small. They lit up his life.
He was preceded in death by his brothers John, Gerard and Joseph Egger and his sister, Marie Washabaugh.
Clem is survived by his wife Sue, and five children, Mary Miller (Husband, Michael Hendrickson), Carol Scofield (Husband, Roger), James Egger (Wife, Molly), William Egger (Wife, Jill), David Egger (Wife, LeeAnn). He has 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family is so very grateful to the staff of Garden Villas of Lenexa, Ascend Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the gentle, loving care they provided to Clem.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to The Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; 8001 Cummings Road; Maple Mount, Kentucky 42356.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee where the rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.
