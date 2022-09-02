Cleta Irene (Weddle) Zimmerman, 90 years old, of Centerville, entered into eternal rest peacefully on August 30, 2022, and has been reunited with her husband, Gerald, of 35 years and her son Randy as well as her parents, two sisters, Bonnie Wade and Mima Lou Storm, and a host of friends and relatives.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert of the home, Ronald of Parker, and a daughter Sandra of Powell, TN.
She was an active member of Centerville Community Church and a 72 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had always been active in Centerville community activities and helping prepare Centerville Community Church funeral dinners. She enjoyed helping with preparing meals for the Betterment suppers, and she had been a Flying C 4-H leader when her children were young.
Visitation will be Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel, with Eastern Star services at 6:00 pm.
Funeral will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 am at Centerville Community Church. Interment will be at Centerville Cemetery with escort by the Rusty Zippers Motorcycle Club.
The family is requesting donations be made to Centerville Community Church, Kansas Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter, or Shriner's Hospital in care of Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
