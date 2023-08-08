Clifford Dean Chester, also known as “Red” and “Gigee,” age 66, of Hollowell, Kansas, formerly from Paola, Kansas, passed away July 25, 2023. He was born July 31, 1956, to Howard and Alberta Spilker Chester, Paola, Kansas.
He graduated from Paola High School class of 1974. He retired after 45 years with the Union Pacific Railroad. Clifford married Lisa Stotler on July 31, 2015.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Daniel Chester and James Chester.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, of the home, stepson Sean Stotler (Kacie) and granddaughter Dawsen of Pittsburg, Kansas. Brothers Walter Chester (Cathy), Bob Chester, Paola, and Bill Chester (Rexann) Lane, Kansas, and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a lot of friends.
Clifford will be missed by all, but most of all by his dogs Lucy, Tee, and Luna.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 16th at the Paola Cemetery.
