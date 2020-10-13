Clifford Diehm Jr.

Clifford C. Diehm Jr, age 82, Osawatomie, KS, passed away October 11, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center Olathe, KS.
Clifford was born June 17th, 1938, at his rural family home, Osawatomie, KS. He was the third child born to Clifford Charles Diehm Sr. and Florence Esther (Dunbar) Diehm.
Clifford attended Elementary School at the Fairview rural school then went to Osawatomie High School becoming a graduating member of the Class of 1956.
Clifford joined the navy on December 1, 1957 and was honorably discharged June 5, 1959. While serving his time on board the USS Laffey DD-724 he trained to be an Electrician.
During this time he married Loretta Phelps of North Carolina, and they had a son Charles Anthony Diehm.
After returning home he worked for Avery-Tyler Ford Tractor and Equipment Company, Osawatomie Ks. during the day and built his family farm and ranch in his spare time. Clifford enjoyed working outside and bought and taught himself how to run a D8 bulldozer which he built many ponds on the ranch as well as cleared many trees for pasture. After retirement he enjoyed gardening and improving his yard and home. Clifford loved to travel with a local trip group and had many adventures and enjoyed seeing many new places with his friends. Clifford enjoyed country music and would rarely miss his favorite local groups.
He went to work for the Osawatomie power plant as an electrician and later moved on to work at Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant at DeSoto, KS as an outside lineman where he retired after a long and faithful 30 plus year career to his Osawatomie ranch to raise Black Angus Cattle.
Proceeding Clifford in death was his son, Charles A Diehm, his parents, Clifford C Diehm SR., and Mother, Florence E (Dunbar) Diehm, at birth a baby sister, Anna, Sister, Maryanna (Diehm) Williams all of Osawatomie, KS. Two Nephews, Jeffry Williams and Michael Williams.
Clifford married his wife Tammy (Thorn, Fisher) Diehm on July 14, 2020. She survives him at the ranch Osawatomie, KS.
Also surviving are six step children, Michael Fisher and family of Marysville, KS, Matthew Fisher of Colorado Springs, CO., Jaclyn Fisher and family of Paola, KS, Brett Fisher of Franklin, WI, Brandon Fisher and wife Allison of Gretna NE., and Daniel Fisher of Collinsville, IL.
Three Grandchildren, Michael A Diehm and daughter Kadence of Osawatomie KS., Bridget N (Diehm) McPherson and husband David and son Dylan Diehm of Emporia, VA., Zachary E Diehm of Roanoke Rapids, NC., Brother in law Tommy Darrell Williams of Osawatomie, KS., Nephew Kevin Williams of Neodesha, KS., Nieces Marcia (Williams) Cooper and Husband Jim of Paola, KS., Gwendolyn (Williams) Behrends and husband Mark of Lincoln, NE, Great niece Sarah Giles and daughter Alexis of Lincoln NE, and two great nephews Leroy Henning and Lucas Henning, along with other family and friends.
A graveside service for Clifford will be held Tuesday October 20th at 10 AM at Mound Creek Cemetery, Osawatomie, KS. Memorials will be designated at a later time.
