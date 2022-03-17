Clifton Dale Sexton, age 79, of Uniontown, Kansas, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Donations suggested to Dry Ridge Baptist Church of Uniontown in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701. Guestbook available at cheneywitt.com.
