Doug Whitcraft, 63, of La Cygne, Kansas, entered Heaven’s gates on the evening of Sunday, January 16, 2022, while in the Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas with his loving family by his side.
Visitation, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, with service following at 11 a.m., Living Proof Church, 32401 Harmony Rd., Paola, Kansas.
Arrangements under the direction of Memorial Chapel, Richland.
Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife Susie Whitcraft of the home; 4 children, Krista and Shad Edwards of Dadeville, MO, Jeriah and Amory Whitcraft of Spring Hill, KS; Caleb and Molly Whitcraft of Paola, KS, and Anna “Annie” and Adam Oursbourn of Richland, MO; his 5 beloved grandchildren, the apple of their grandfather’s eye, Alexa, Haylee, Hagan, Ashton, and Jacob.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Coach Whitcraft, to the Living Proof Church, Good News Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be given to or mailed to the church.
