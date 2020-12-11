April 12, 1954 - December 10, 2020
Colleen Carey-Wilcox flew away unexpectedly from her family and friends on December 10, 2020.
Colleen was born in Neenah, WI to Gene and Elaine (Gmeiner) Carey and was reared in Rockford, IL before moving to Kansas. She was a registered nurse and cancer survivor. She is survived by her husband Willis (Bill) Wilcox, brother Mark D. Carey, and sister Judi Miller.
Cremation with private service. (Dengel & Son, Paola, KS).
