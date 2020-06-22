Connie L. Alexander, passed on June 7th, 2020.
Connie was born on January 11th, 1953, to James and Dorothy Fiatte. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas.
Connie was a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
Connie married the love of her life, Dave Alexander in 1971, in Oklahoma. Connie and Dave had been married for 49 years. Her husband had passed away two months prior. Connie worked at the State Hospital for over 13 years, which she retired from in 2019, then went back to work part-time, where she ended up retiring again to take care of her husband until he passed. Connie then started watching her great-grandkids for the last four months of her life.
Connie loved spending time with family, especially the great-grandkids. Connie loved to fish, listen to music, do crossword puzzles and play solitary on the computer.
Connie was preceded by her husband, Dave, both parents, two sisters (Becky & Anita), one brother (Richard). Connie is leaving behind her daughter Pam, husband Chris Ficken, son Doug and wife Tilisha Alexander. Four grandchildren Amber Alexander of Kansas City, David Wilson Jr., wife Ashley of Gardner, Sarah Alexander, and Lindsey Alexander of Osawatomie. Connie has nine great-grandchildren: Amirah and Quintin, Jr. of Gardner, Asher, Amoree, and Hazleigh of Osawatomie, Jazmyne, JayDee of Kansas City and Michael of Gardner. Connie is also leaving behind three brothers (Frank, Bill and Bob Fiatte) and two sisters (Vickie Chance and Cathy Fiatte).
Connie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was a great mother to all whom she was around, she would help anyone and everyone. Connie was the most selfless person, had so much love to give and never asked for anything in return.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home Osawatomie 913-755-2114.
