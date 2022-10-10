Connie J. Flaigle, age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home.
Services were held on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Connie J. Flaigle, age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home.
Services were held on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Connie was one of 2 children born to Roy and Thelma (Lowe) Davidson. She was born in Fayetteville, AR, on June 1, 1953. She married Ron Flaigle after high school on April 29, 1972. They had two children, Angela D. Davey (Flaigle) and Nathan R. Flaigle. She retired in 2018 from the UMKC School of Dentistry where she worked as a computer programmer.
Connie enjoyed attending church, playing solitaire as well as other cards games, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed sports. Connie and her husband enjoyed playing softball together in earlier years.
Connie is survived by her mother, Thelma Davidson, children Angela (Brian) Davey of Paola, KS, and Nathan Flaigle (Kaci) of Dover, OK. She was a loving grandmother of two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brock. Connie was also survived by her sister, Pam (Mike) Waite of Louisburg, KS, as well as many extended family members and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Flaigle and father, Roy Davidson.
Connie will be remembered as a fun-loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her smile and laugh were contagious.
Connie was the only one in the family with a green thumb, so the family does ask that no flowers be sent, instead, in lieu of flowers contributions can be made payable to the First Baptist Church of Louisburg, American Heart Association, or American Diabetes Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.