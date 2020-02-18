Connie Lynn Spears, age 70, of Lawrence Kansas died on February 13, 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Connie was born on October 30, 1949, in Paola, Kansas. She was the second of 10 children born to Irene Maynard Spears and Thurman Spears. Connie grew up in Osawatomie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her companion John Flory, stepmother Shirley Spears, one granddaughter, Ashley Razo, two brothers Danny Spears and Paul Spears.
Survivors include her sons Josh Razo (Melissa), and Abe Razo Jr. (Dawn) one granddaughter, Nova Jones, twin grandsons Cody and Dakota, Chuck Spears (Rowena) and Steve Reed. Sisters, Sharon Fowler, Teresa Stiver (Jerry), Paula Spears, Kim Spears (Keith), Nancy Spears (Kelly) Julie Spears and Marilyn Hall (Bill) along with many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
