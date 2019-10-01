Corey Dale Witt age 46 of Harrisonville, MO died Saturday September 21, 2019 at his home.
Cremation. Visitation: 1:30-3 pm Saturday October 12, 2019 followed by memorial service at 3 pm all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral 203 Main Osawatomie.
Memorial: Corey D. Witt Memorial Fund send c/o First Option Bank P.O. Box B Paola, KS 66071 or Can be send also via Paypal to jackcole@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.