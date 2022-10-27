Curtis Lloyd Kennedy, age 63, of Osawatomie, KS, died peacefully at his home on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a brave seven month battle with brain cancer.
Curtis was born May 3, 1959, in Cambridgeshire, England, on the US Air Force Base where his father, Colin E Kennedy Sr. was serving. He was the second child born to his father and mother, Marilyn L (Boyd) Kennedy. He grew up in LaPorte, Texas, until his parents divorced and his mother was remarried to his stepfather, John R Mullins in 1969. His mother and stepfather became parents to his twin siblings, sister Jeanna and brother John in 1970. In 1973 his stepfather retired from NASA and the family moved to Osawatomie, Kansas, where his stepfather had been raised. Curtis attended eighth grade at Osawatomie Junior High School and graduated with the Osawatomie High School class of 1978.
As a teenager Curtis taught himself to play both the bass and acoustic guitar. Listening to the music of the Beatles and Stevie Ray Vaughan would prove to be very formative in his life. He played in a band with his friend, Richard Bartlett throughout high school. After high school he and Richard took their talents to Houston, Texas, to try their hand in the music industry. It was not meant to be and after a few years he went back to Kansas. At that time Curtis moved to Lawrence where he attended the University of Kansas and worked at the KU Student Union. He graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Silversmithing. He made several pieces of art that still remain with the family.
Curtis continued to live and work in Lawrence for several years where he played music in a band at mostly Blues and Rock venues. He later moved back to Osawatomie to help take care of his elderly mother where he lived for the rest of his life. Curtis worked various jobs throughout his life. After moving back to Osawatomie he worked for Sunflower Dodge for ten years. The last five years, Curtis was employed as a custodian at the Osawatomie State Hospital. Curtis was an artist. Although he had a Bachelors of Fine Arts, his favorite pastime was spent as a musician. Curtis was an avid KU Basketball fan and loved the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a registered member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska as well as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Marilyn (Boyd) Mullins, his father, Colin E. Kennedy, Sr., his brother, Colin E. Kennedy, Jr., his stepfather, John R Mullins and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his sister Jeanna (Mullins) Poage and brother John Mullins, both of Osawatomie, Kansas, his nephew Gabriel Maddex of Chicago, IL., his niece Maribeth Maddex of Manhattan, KS., and cousin Mary Orahood of Rockledge, FL., along with other cousins, family and friends.
Special thanks to his closest friends for supporting Curtis throughout the years and especially the last few months of his life: Michael Chase of Pearland, Texas, Richard Bartlett of Austin, Texas, and Bebo Dugan of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Prior to Curtis’s passing, his brother Colin E. Kennedy, Jr. also succumbed to cancer on April 26th, 2021. The family will be holding a joint celebration of life on Saturday November 5th at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 504 Pacific Ave, Osawatomie, KS 66064, followed by interment at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 11150 Thompson Ave, Lenexa, Kansas 66219.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.