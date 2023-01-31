8/14/1939 - 1/28/2023
Cwen Myer Logan was born August 14, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Frieda and Mehl Logan and passed away at home, January 28, 2023.
She lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Highland, Kansas, until after WWII when she and her mother joined Lt. Logan on Saipan, Marianas Islands. That began 11 years of traveling, which eventually included three younger siblings; changing schools 16 times, living in Panama three years and ending in Altadena, California, when her father passed away unexpectedly.
In 1956, the family moved to Hiawatha, Kansas, where she graduated high school. She attended the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk Jay Hawk!) and finished at K.U. Medical Center graduating in 1961 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In February 1961, she married Larry Sims at Danforth Chapel on the KU campus in Lawrence, Kansas.
Between 1961 and 1977, she worked at KU Medical Center, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Hallmark Cards as an industrial nurse.
In 1977, the family moved to the farm which had been started in 1903 by her husband’s grandfather, George Barnes. They raised hogs, had cattle and cut hay. They always had a large garden which kept her busy every day during the growing season, picking weeds, canning, etc.
In 1979, she began working for Paola USD 368 as their first school nurse. After retiring in 2001, she worked part-time at Holy Rosary School.
She was involved in many volunteer groups over the years. These included the Red Cross, Jaycee Janes, Miami Co. Child/Youth Protection Team, MCCC, Morning Out for Mothers, Master Food Volunteer through Extension and the Paola Civic Theater. She was also a member of the Fontana United Methodist Church and held several positions over the years.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Frieda and Mehl Logan. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry, daughters Suzy (Raymond) Valadez, Lisa K. Sims and Victoria (Israel) Dunn, two grandchildren (Melody Ott and Samuel Valadez), sisters Candia Freeman, Debby Campbell, brother Meigs Logan and two bonus sisters, Nancy (Vince) Spavale and Pat Lolley.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the care given to mom by all of those at Monarch Hospice, specifically, Caroline, Priscilla, Linda and Kristi.
As a firm believer that it’s always better to give than to receive, she made charitable giving a priority in her life, taking every opportunity to make a positive impact in her community. To honor her wishes from 1961, when she was a nursing student, her body has been submitted to KU as part of their donor program. The family is thrilled that her last wishes have been met.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name be made to KU Nursing Scholarships or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 with a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, also at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Cwen's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
