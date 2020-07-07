Dakota Dean Rommelfanger, 19, of Lane, Kansas, passed on June 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Fox Hall in Louisburg, Kansas on Thursday, July 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Dakota was born in Overland Park, Kansas on February 10, 2001 to Brent Rommelfanger and Laura White. In 2015, Dakota joined the Folsom family in Lane, Kansas, and was adopted on May 23, 2018 by Rusty, Danielle and younger brother Skyler. He graduated from Central Heights High School in 2019.
Described as the “Gentle Giant,” Dakota was a devoted friend, brother and son. He enjoyed gaming, basketball and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by Brent Rommelfanger.
Dakota is survived by his parents, Rusty and Danielle and his younger brother, Skyler, of Louisburg, Kansas. In addition, his grandparents, William and Gloria Folsom, of Paola, Kansas, and William and Shelly Lefler, of Richmond, Kansas. He is also survived by older brothers, Todd and Michael and younger sister, Taylor and will be deeply missed by his extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins and a lifetime of friends.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, will be accepted by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Louisburg Library C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To share your memories of Dakota or leave a special condolence message for his family, please click the Share A Memory Tab.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053. 913-837-4310.
